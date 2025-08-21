The Village Early Childhood Center food program

The Village Early Childhood Center announces their sponsorship of the Child and Adult Care Food Program.

Meals are provided without regard to race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), age, or disability. Child care participants who are members of FIP or SNAP households or who are Head Start participants are automatically eligible to receive free meals. Adult care participants who are members of SNAP households who are SSI or Medicaid participants are automatically eligible to receive free meal benefits. Meals are available at no separate charge to enrolled participants in the following child/adult care centers):

USDA Nondiscrimination Statement:

In accordance with federal civil rights law and US.. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution si prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.

Program information may be made available inn languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339.

To file a program discrimination complaint, a Complainant should complete a Form AD-3027, USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form which can be obtained online at: https://www.usda.gov/sites/default/files/documents/ad-3027.pdf, from any USDA office, by calling (866) 632-9992, or by writing a letter addressed to USDA. The letter must contain the complainant’s name, address, telephone number, and a written description of the alleged discriminatory action in sufficient detail to inform the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights (ASCR) about the nature and date of an alleged civil rights violation. The completed AD-3027 form or letter must be submitted to USDA by:

1. mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights

1400 Independence Avenue, SW Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; or

2. fax: (833) 256-1665 or (202) 690-7442; or

3. email: Program.Intake@usda.gov

Iowa Non-Discrimination Statement: It is the policy of this CNP provider not to discriminate on the basis of race, creed, color, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, age, or religion in its programs, activities, or employment practices as required by the Iowa Code 216.6, 216.7, and 216.9. If you have questions or grievances related to compliance with this policy by this CNP Provider, contact the Iowa Civil Rights Commission, 6200 Park Ave, Suite 100, Des Moines, IA 50321; phone number (515) 281-4121 or (800) 457-4416; website: https://icrc.iowa.gov/.