Turbine ordinance amendments paused

A decision regarding proposed amendments to Clarke County’s ordinance on wind turbines was tabled during a public hearing held by the Board of Supervisors held last Tuesday evening.

On the agenda was consideration and possible action for proposed amendments to Chapter 23, “Wind Energy Conversion Systems Regulations,” which included increased setback requirements for commercial WECS from property lines and road right of ways, an updated road use agreement, require proof of engagement with the Department of Defense Military Aviation and Installation Assurance Siting Clearance House, financial surety changes and inception timelines. The temporary moratorium on the construction of commercial WECS, which has been in place since June 12, 2023, was not on the agenda.

The moratorium was enacted when the supervisors were made aware of an interest by RPM Access, a wind energy company based out of De Soto, who had interest in building a commercial wind farm in the county. It was stated at a September, 2024, meeting that the only place on the power grid that could accommodate a wind farm was northwest of Murray, near the Madison County line, in Madison and Troy townships. Originally, 26 turbines had been proposed, but an increase in turbine size cut that number in half.

With a packed courtroom, over two dozen people spoke during the public comment segment of the meeting, though many spoke of either their support or opposition to turbines as opposed to the proposed ordinance amendments. Prior to opening public comment, a slideshow was shown to explain the purpose of the ordinance, an overview of the amendments and the desire to preserve and protect agriculture land and county residents.

Ordinance comments

Clarification was given for a question about setbacks from property lines and road right of ways. Clarke County Zoning Administrator Rob McCaulley explained the setback of 2,640 feet - an increase from 2,000 feet in the last update - or 1.5 times the height of the tower, whichever is greater, is for properties that want turbines where neighboring properties do not. In the event a waiver is signed by an adjoining landowner or a person owns property on both sides the setbacks could be reduced. From road right of ways or other public right of ways, the setback is 1,000 feet or 1.5 times the height of the tower, whichever is greater.

Clarke County Conservation Director Scott Kent expressed concern about the definition of conservation lands that is in the ordinance.

The ordinance defines public conservation lands as, “land owned in fee title by State or Federal agencies and managed specifically for conservation purposes, including but not limited to State Wildlife Management Areas, State Parks, State Scientific and Natural Areas, Federal Wildlife Refuges and Waterfowl Production Areas… public conservation lands will also include lands owned in fee title by non-profit conservation organizations. Public conservation lands do not include private lands upon which conservation easements have been sold to public agencies or non-profit conservation organizations.”

“...for the definition of public conservation lands, [it] protects state and federal but no mention of Clarke County, any county lands. So I think that needs to be added into this to protect our county lands,” Kent said.

The setback for WECS from public lands is two miles.

Another person questioned how the county would regulate proposed waivers signed between adjoining landowners. It was asked if agreements can be made between landowners without county or zoning oversight, and if that waiver would become a matter of public record. It was questioned how the ordinance would address an event where properties that had signed waivers were sold to someone else.

Comments for WECS

Three people from out of county spoke in support of wind energy. A resident of Polk County said that Iowa is “blessed with a superb natural wind resource,” and spoke of the local, Iowa jobs that are created - blade production in Newton and Fort Dodge and cells in Fort Branch. He stated that Iowa is a leader in wind energy, with 61% of electricity coming from wind. A report by the U.S. Energy Information Administration updated September 2024 had wind energy powering 59% of Iowa’s net generation in 2023 and the second-largest wind power producer; Texas was first.

“Wind is a source of home-grown clean energy that benefits our communities and our environments and our economy, and I encourage the Clarke County Board of Supervisors to allow for responsible wind development,” he said.

An employee of Nordex Group in West Branch, a company that manufactures nacelles for wind turbines, said that many local jobs have been created by the plant there opening back up with more to be added in 2026. In April, it was reported that the company was looking to hire more than 100 workers.

A woman who has family in Story County with WECS on their farmland spoke of the increased revenues for both the county and family farms. She said the moratorium had given Clarke County time to go through their ordinance and receive public feedback.

“Now with thoughtful regulation, you can move forward in a way that protects residents and maximizes benefits,” she said, calling wind energy clean, renewable and local.

Comments against WECS

The majority of people who spoke during public comment were overwhelmingly against turbines construction in the county.

In regards to points of the slideshow that talked about the road use agreement and the wind company’s responsibility to fix roads in a timely fashion, it was questioned why that wasn’t already being done by the county.

“You talk about 72 hours to fix the road after construction. Why doesn’t it apply to our county now? You could set the standard of 72 hours,” one person said.

Several spoke about the unsightliness of turbines, citing oil that leaks out of them, the shadow flicker and noise.

“They’re annoying. [They] make the countryside look horrible.”

“The noise, flickers, [it] drives people mad.”

“As someone who’s had development behind her home, I can tell you this – it’s not worth it… you never get used to it. The noise, the traffic, lights, the dust and residual effects.”

A resident of Madison Township said he felt the residents there had not been fairly represented by the zoning board, and that their area needs more representation.

On the topic of revenue from WECS, it was asked how the wind farms are assessed. According to Iowa Code 427B.26, “Special valuation of wind energy conversion property,” wind farms may receive by ordinance a special valuation, to be valued by the county assessor for property tax purposes as follows: “a. For the first assessment year, at 0% of the net acquisition cost. b. For the second through sixth assessment years, at a percent of the net acquisition cost which rate increases by five percentage points each assessment year. c. For the seventh and succeeding assessment years, at 30% of the net acquisition cost. [427B.26(2)]

Subsidies for wind projects were discussed. Currently, wind energy can receive government subsidies, however in President Trump’s recently passed “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” the sunsets for wind and solar projects have been accelerated. Now, subsidies will be reduced and phased out over the next two years, with none available by 2028.

“If they’re such a great idea, why can’t they compete without subsidies,” one person questioned.

The lack of subsidies raised concern about who would be responsible for the maintenance and decommissioning of WECS, as well as any future taxes. The ordinance addresses decommissioning in section 23.6(8) “Financial Surety.” It states that financial surety shall be provided no later than the eighth year of construction completion, equal to the net cost for decommissioning the site, plus a 15% contingency. Financial surety will be maintained for the remaining life of WECS, and beginning in year eight, all WECS will have financial surety for five years of estimated future property tax liability. Property taxes become the responsibility of the land owner in the event a tower is abandoned. At least every two years, every turbine must be inspected to ensure structural standards are being met.

However, it was questioned how a company that filed for bankruptcy would be made to “clean up” what they left behind.

One person spoke about the controversy around wind turbines, stating they are a good tax basis for counties but that obviously not everyone wants them. He said if people don’t want turbines, they won’t sign agreements with the wind companies and the companies will go away. He said the worry needed to be on land rights.

“If I can tell my neighbor what he can do, the next time he might be able to tell me what I can do on my farm.”

One comment said new housing in the county would bring in lifelong tax revenue as opposed to a turbine which would cease to operate after a certain number of years. Another said if the county practiced more financial responsibility they wouldn’t be thinking of turbines. The amount of concrete used in casings for turbines was brought up, stating they typically go 15 to 20 feet into the ground and are often not removed to that depth. Dangers to wildlife, including bald eagles, was an area of concern. One citizen spoke of how Clarke County’s zoning compared to other counties. For example, Madison County has a five mile setback from a public right of way and only allowed for a 500 feet tall tower; Clarke County allows for towers less than 700 feet in height. In Ringgold County, there can be no more than 20 turbines in the entire county; Clarke County has a limit of no more than 400 total acres for the entire county.

“I find very few pros to having these wind turbines in our county. As supervisors, your job is to listen… we’re all saying no. It’s your job to listen,” said one of the last citizen comments, stating that the turbines don’t reflect the history or the values of the county. “We can do better… just because others are doing it doesn’t mean we have to.”

Wind energy

representatives

In attendance were representatives for RPM Access, CIPCO and Mid-American Energy.

Kerry Koonce, vice president of communications and corporate relations for CIPCO - of which Clarke County Electric Cooperative is a member - spoke of the company’s energy portfolio, of which over half is made up of wind, solar and hydro: wind 41.5%, coal 26.3%, interchange 14.8%, solar 7.5%, other purchases 4.7%, hydro and landfill gas 2.9% and natural gas 2.3%.

Having worked with RPM Access on several wind projects, Koonce said they have made good partners.

“They’ve been with us on all the issues, they maintain their property, they maintain their turbines and it’s been a value. They’ve been serving your electric needs whether you knew that or not,” Koonce said.

John Huff, associate project outreach manager at MidAmerican Energy, called the county’s ordinance strict, and that it contained many necessary components.

“We couldn’t work under it, the setbacks are so strict we couldn’t do a project,” he said.

Those in attendance from RPM Access who spoke were Felix Friedman, lead developer for the Murray project; Aaron Theisen, project development & operations management; and Arne Nielsen, engineering and site selection.

Friedman said the project here has been studied for seven years and the maximum capacity to hook into the grid is 56 megawatts. At that wattage, there would only be 10 to 15 turbines.

“There’s no more capacity available… this would likely be the first and the last wind farm in this county,” he said.

Theisen said there was a need for more energy generation, and wind is a part of that. He noted that the ordinance is protecting the county while also giving property owners their rights if they should want a turbine. Nielsen agreed that the ordinance looked good.

Supervisor comments

After public comments, the supervisors took a moment to share their thoughts.

“Planning and zoning tried to do the best they could to try to make it fair for everybody… [they] came up with what I thought was a very good zoning agreement,” supervisor Randy Dunbar said.

He further stated that he did not like insinuations that had been made during public comment about money being passed under the table.

“That’s ridiculous - we’re not that kind of people,” he said.

Supervisor Dean Robins had similar sentiments, and spoke to accusations that he had signed a contract with RPM Access.

“I have never seen a contract and I for sure have not signed [one],” Robins said.

With the ordinance, Robins said they’d been working on it for over two years, and that it was not something that had just been thrown together.

He added that he felt the planning and zoning board was a good representation of the county, and had a moratorium not been put in place when it had, there would be turbines now.

“Had we not put a moratorium on this and responded to this, you would have 26 turbines north of Murray, Iowa, right now and they’d be turning… guarantee it,” Robins said.

The supervisors did not make any final decisions on adopting the proposed amendments at the meeting, saying the were going to take some time to consider some of the comments.