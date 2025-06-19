Meet the 2025 Clarke County Fair royalty candidates

In a change from years’ past, this year’s Clarke County Fair Queen crowning event will take place at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 22 at the Clarke County Fairgrounds Event Center. By moving the crowning date up, it will allow the queen more time to prepare for her duties and to work on her other fair projects.

There are two queen candidates, five junior princess and four junior prince candidates this year. Last year’s queen was Elli Blackford, fair princess Kierstin Smith and junior princess Blair Miler; Blackford went on to be crowned the 2024 Iowa State Fair Queen.

The crowning event is open to the public. The Clarke County Fair will take place July 14-21.

Candidates are presented in alphabetical order.

Queen candidates

Addison Eckels

Addison, of Murray, is the 17-year-old daughter of Andy and Chandra Eckels; she will be a senior at Murray Community Schools this fall.

At Murray, Addison participates in cheer, volleyball, basketball, track, FFA, is a member of student council and National Honor Society. She is also active with her church youth group. Special awards received by Addison include Iowa FFA Degree and other academic awards. Her hobbies are hanging out with her family and friends, fishing, reading and painting.

Addison is sponsored by Murray FFA and will be escorted by Gus Harrison.

Kierstin Smith

Kierstin is the daughter of Carrie Smith of Osceola. A 2025 graduate of Clarke Community Schools, Kierstin is 18. In middle and high school, she was involved in choir, speech from sophomore year and a member of National Honor Society her junior and senior years. Her community activities are being active with the Fremont Feenix 4-H Club. Kierstin was awarded the Mateer Award during the 2023 Clarke County Fair. She was also on the State 4-H Council during the 2023-24 term.

Hobbies for Kierstin are creating different art projects out of a mixture of materials, and walking her dogs around Q-Pond in her free time.

Her post-high school plans are to attend Northwest Missouri State to study pre-veterinary medicine.

Kierstin is sponsored by Hotel Osceola and will be escorted by Peyton Shields.

Junior Princess candidates

Aurora Davis

Aurora is the 9-year-old daughter of Michelle Davis of Osceola. Aurora is involved in softball, Clarke Elementary Ag Club and 4-H. Her hobbies are spending time with her chickens, sports and hanging out with friends.

Addison Shae Hulsey

Addison is the daughter of Tyler and Katie Hulsey of Murray; she is 7. Addison is active in 4-H, softball, soccer, and trampoline and tumbling at Winterset Gymnastics. Her hobbies include playing with her friends, taking care of her show rabbits and constantly practicing gymnastic routines.

Alice Lester

Alice is the 8-year-old daughter of Russel Lester and Shandara Beener of Truro. Alice is a member of the Fremont Feenix 4-H Club, Worry Warriors, cheerleading camp and Tiffany’s Star Dancers. She volunteers at Vintage Hills in Indianola and picks up litter. Alice’s hobbies are arts, crafts, cooking, walking her dog, planting flowers, photography and horse riding.

Madison Nold

Madison is the daughter of Chad and Elizabeth Nold of Osceola; she is 6. Madison is part of the Clarke County 4-H Cooking Club, participates in PeeWee Cheerleading, 4-H day camps and JAM at the Murray Church of Christ.

She enjoys coloring, playing with Barbies, washing her heifer, playing with her baby chicks and playing outside.

Haylo Oswald

Haylo is the 8-year-old daughter of Amanda and Jon Oswald of Murray. She is involved with Triple Trooper 4-H Club, volleyball, cheer and softball. She participates in her church’s VBS, shows animals at the county fair and plays piano at the Indianola Music Festival.

Haylo’s hobbies are playing the piano, working with her bottle/bucket calf, playing with kittens, playing on the farm and singing specials at church.

Junior prince candidates

Buncley Davis

Buncley is the son of Michelle Davis of Osceola; he is 6. He is involved in baseball. Buncley loves playing with LEGOS and playing outside.

Kolby Davis

Kolby is the 8-year-old son of Michelle Davis of Osceola. He plays baseball and enjoys traveling and hanging out with his friends.

Maverick Davis

Maverick is the son of Michelle Davis of Osceola; he is 7. He participates in baseball and 4-H. Maverick loves to be outdoors and play in the dirt.

Logan Nelson

Logan is the 7-year-old son of Chris and Calleen Allen of Osceola. His club activities include soccer, and community activities of Cub Scouts and Clover Kids. Logan’s hobbies are playing soccer, playing outside, football, playing with his siblings, video games and creating art.