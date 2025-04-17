Inidans run for the gold at Crawford Invite

At home last Thursday, the Clarke Indians took first in the Crawford Invite, with 210 points to win the meet; several athletes placed in the top three of their events, and several individual personal records were set at the meet. Southeast Warren took second with 178 points and Interstate 35 third with 178 points.

First place

The Indians had seven individual and two relay teams that had first place finishes. In the 100m dash, Drake Moore ran with a time of 11.31. Urijah Fry finished the 110m hurdles at 16.41. Kye Dowell ran the 200m in 25.34. Conner Williams ran the 400m in 59.22. In the 3200m run, Micah Domina had a time of 11:19.36. Sawyer Shields took the discus with a distance of 100-01. Angel Torres threw the shot put 37-03.00. The 4x200m relay (Jared Perdomo, Dowell, Javier Munoz, Jaxton Page) and 4x100m shuttle hurdle (Fry, Levi White, Lincoln Hill, Azahel Herrera) teams finished their heats in 1:41.24 and 1:11.27 respectively.

Second place

Perdomo ran the 200m with a time of 25.62. DeVante Caldwell finished the 3200m run with a time of 11:23.25. Hill had a long jump distance of 17-01.00. The relay teams of 4x100m (Dowell, Fry, Page, Moore), 4x400m (C. Williams, Jacob Barajas, Cristian Cortez, Dwight Humphrey) and 4x800m (Humphrey, Ethan Earls, Zeke Lundquist, Jake Pontier) finished with respective times of 47.90, 4:06.27 and 10:15.59.

Third place

In the 110m hurdles, White ran with a time of 19.32. Munoz finished the 200m with a time of 26.03. Cortez ran the 400m with a time of 1:00.83. In the 800m, Humphrey ran in 2:39.98. Torres threw the discus a length of 98-08. The 800 sprint medley (Dowell, Fry, Moore, C. Williams) ran in 1:48.75, and the distance medley (Perdomo, Caleb Irving, Barajas, Earls) in 4:32.83.

Team results

100m

1. Moore - 11.31 PR

5. J. Page - 12.41

6. Julian Kern - 12.71 PR

7. Bowen Page - 12.73

8. Edwin Ramos - 13.25

10. Gracyn Williams - 13.78

11. Tyson Page - 14.07 PR

12. Tate Shriver - 14.23

13. Cesar Ambriz - 14.30

14. Dominic Einertson - 18.33

110m hurdles

1. Fry - 16.41 PR

3. White - 19.32

200m

1. Dowell - 25.34

2. Perdomo - 25.62

3. Munoz - 26.03 PR

5. B. Page - 26.46

8. Irving - 27.13 PR

9. Ramos - 27.70

11. Kern - 28.03

12. T. Page - 28.40

13. Ambriz - 29.01 PR

14. Einerston - 41.93

400m

1. C. Williams - 59.22

3. Cortez - 1:00.83

4. Milad Ibraheem - 1:03.34 PR

5. Juan Pablo Lopez-Cornejo - 1:05.22

6. Jorge Andrade - 1:05.92 PR

7. John Sanga - 1:08.13 PR

8. Edwin Gomez-Perz - 1:11.12 PR

400m hurdles

4. Ibraheem - 1:10.32

5. Earls - 1:12.35 PR

800m

3. Humphrey - 2:39.98

4. Jayce Stowers - 2:49.27

1600m

3. Jul Zamarripa Contreras - 6:34.05

3200m

1. Domina - 11:19.36

2. Caldwell - 11:23.25 PR

Discus

1. Sawyer Shields - 100-01 PR

3. Torres - 98-08

5. Ethan Danley - 92-05 PR

7. Josue Perez - 75-08

8. Earls - 75-07

Long jump

2. Hill - 17-01.00 PR

4. G. Williams - 15-06.50 PR

Shot put

1. Torres - 37-03.00

4. Danley - 31-10.00 PR

6. Perez - 30-05.50

7. Drake Wright - 29-07.50 PR

10. Sanga - 28-09.00 PR

800 sprint medley

3. 1:48.75

4. 1:53.88

4x100m relay

2. 47.90

4. 52.48

5. 56.16

4x200m relay

1. 1:41.24

4. 1:49.01

4x110m shuttle hurdle

1. 1:11.27

4x400m relay

2. 4:06.27

4x800m relay

2. 10:15.59

Distance medley

3. 4:32.83