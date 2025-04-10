Clarke County welcomes new engineer in regional collaboration

In August of 2024, the Clarke County engineer position was vacated, leaving a gap in county-wide infrastructure project strategy and management. After an extensive review and interviews with numerous applicants, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors is pleased to announce the appointment of Justin Savage as the county’s new engineer. Through a unique agreement between Clarke and Decatur counties, Savage will address engineering needs across much of south-central Iowa.

A Chariton native, Savage earned his bachelor’s degree in engineering from Iowa State University. To obtain his engineering license, he spent three years at Garden & Associates in Oskaloosa, Iowa, followed by three years in Taylor County, where he completed his licensing requirements. Over the past year, he has served as the engineer for Decatur County.

Through a 28E agreement with Decatur County, approved at the March 3 Clarke County Board of Supervisors meeting, Savage will now split his time between Clarke and Decatur counties. He aims to leverage his experience to identify common challenges in rural engineering and apply solutions beneficial to both counties, enhancing infrastructure across the region.

Savage’s immediate goals in Clarke County include implementing the county’s five-year plan and increasing operational efficiencies across various departments. High-priority projects include bridge design and replacement, ensuring that all initiatives align with fiscal responsibility and best practices.

“As I get up to speed on Clarke County’s specific needs, my focus will be on efficiency,” Savage said. “By reviewing budgets, adopting best practices, and taking a proactive approach, we can stretch resources and maximize available funds.”

Currently residing in New Market with his wife and two of his three children, Savage plans to relocate to the area. He looks forward to collaborating with Clarke County officials and the community.

Residents are encouraged to welcome Savage if they see him on the roads or at the Clarke County Courthouse. His expertise is expected to benefit Clarke County and south-central Iowa for years to come.

