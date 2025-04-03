Can I tell you a secret?

Described as a “play about a play,” Clarke drama is bringing another first of a performance to the Clarke stage next weekend - “Trap.”

Written by Stephen Gregg in 2018, the play is based on (mostly) fictional true events that occurred in Menachap, California, and is summarized as thus on Playscripts.com,

“An incomprehensible event: every person in the audience of a high school play falls unconscious—every person but one. Using interviews with witnesses, loved ones, first responders and the investigators pursuing the case, a theatre ensemble brings the story of the strange event to life, documentary-style. But as the strands weave together into an increasingly dangerous web, it becomes clear that this phenomenon might not be entirely in the past.”

Clarke drama director Don May said that many schools have started performing the newer play, and it’s one that looks different from what audiences here have seen before.

“The [cast] breaks the fourth wall and talks to the audience,” May said.

Noted as a fake documentary theater, the play has been called a psychological thriller, but May thinks it would still be acceptable for younger audiences to enjoy. The play is performed through dramatizations of filmed interviews by those members of the theatre company at Menachap, as well as other available primary sources. With twists and turns, it may leave the audience with some questions as they leave the auditorium.

“Seeing it a second time, you’ll understand more,” May said.

With 28 students in the cast, many of whom take on multiple roles, it’s a larger cast than normally seen for the spring play. They have been working on their production since early February, and doing their part to keep the show’s secrets close to the vest, leading to some confusion amongst parents and staff as costumes and props are procured. Stage sets are minimal, and lighting changes are used to help show the progression of time.

“The kids are really liking it,” May said.

The cast is comprised of: Micah Domina as Detective Heche, AJ Hendrickson as Angela, Peyton Shields as Ephrain Salas, Cayden Anderson as Rickenboch Baynor and Mollusk Counsel, Kelsey Haltom as Kenosha, Macayla Hicks as Norma Pike and Melissa Tengue, Sophia Ashley as Candelaria Ortiz and Court Transcript, Danika McCloney as Marion Jay, Aryanna Hewlett as Issa Fuente and Menachap Herald, Tommy Courtney as Tamblyn Grey, Jake Pontier as Jonathan Mollusk, Sergeant Brock and Brian Gurbaxani, Zeke Lundquist as Donovan, Judge Matalucci and Clifton, Joey Turpin as Brand Hillock and Ensemble 4, Karolin Solis as Maura Aoki, Amy Morales as Queta Muguruza, Spanish Broadcaster and Gander Main, Abbie Schlichte as 911 Operator and Danalynn Morse, Leah Flowers as Time Magazine and Ensemble 5, Lee Russo as Haunted California, Janie Antoine as Real Kenosha, British Broadcaster and Celia Brown, Mikinli Jones as Fallen Girl, Ahnyka Hewlett as Avishay Lenser and Kendra Silberling, Jonathan Galvez as Ensemble 1, Easton Brokaw as Ensemble 2, Moyra Hicks as Ensemble 3 and American Broadcaster, Blaze Schiltz as Deputy 1, Harte Forbush and LA Times, Sawyer Shields as Deputy 2, Val Medina as Translator and Kailee Gorsline as Cell Phone Girl.

Many hands make up a crew that handles lights, sound, costumes, makeup, props, stage, publicity and set construction; many crew hands overlap areas. Those members of the crew are: Colton Caley*, Morales, Smith, Emma Arnold, Courtney*, Russo, Medina, Allyzon Galindo, Aryanna Hewlett*, Ahnyka Hewlett, Anderson, Gorsline, Hendrickson*, Brody Feehan*, Scarlett Schiltz*, Addison Franklin*, Jones, McCloney, Solis, Antoine, Val Rosales, Claire Jacbosen, Caleb Coughran, DeVante Caldwell, Casey Wade, Luke Wade, Schlichte and the eighth hour stagecraft class.

*denotes a crew head.

May is assisted by Kierstin Smith.

There are seven parts, or acts, in the play with no intermission. Run time is approximately 75-85 minutes long.

Tickets are on sale now at the Clarke High School Office - $8 reserve seating, $5 general admission. Showings will be at 7 p.m. on April 11 and 12, Friday and Saturday.

Clarke’s presentation of Trap is produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc. Original music for Trap by Isaiah Louis Hastings.