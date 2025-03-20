Museum seeking volunteers

OSCEOLA -- The Clarke County Historical Museum needs your skills! So much is happening at the museum with opening day just a little over six weeks away.

The museum is hoping anyone young, old or anywhere in-between who can offer a couple of volunteer hours on any Saturday over the next six weeks. All skills are welcome and there is something for all ages:

- Love historical items? You’ll love the treasures we have in the museum.

- Passion for Iowa and Clarke County history? Help with our new display!

- Do you like to paint? Help partitions and touch things up.

- Got muscles? Help move and place furniture.

- Love interior design? Help decorate display rooms and arrange items in showcases.

- Love music? Help create our new music display!

- An eye for art ? Help place and re-hang art throughout the Museum.

- Interested in the military and past conflicts? Our military display is expanding and we need caretakers of these treasures to help put them on display.

- Outdoors more your style? Prep areas for planting and general grounds clean-up, branches, debris, etc.

Any Scout Troops need a project? How about 4-H Clubs who want to help? Silver Cord kids? Any non-profit organizations who can lend a hand? Can your business put together a group of volunteers for one Saturday? Your time is considered a 501(c)3 tax deductible donation.

This is the time of year to spruce the “old girl” up for her opening day! The museum is for the community and the whole community’s support is needed to keep the museum open and improving. This year is going to be a special year - come and see!

The following Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. are open for volunteers: March 22 and 29, April 5, 12, 19 and 26.

Text 909-841-7803 with any questions or to sign your group up for a volunteer day.