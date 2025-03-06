District and Regional Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship

On Sunday, March 2, the local Knights of Columbus chapter 8702 proudly supported the district winners from the Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship, held Jan. 26, as they participated in Regionals at Sacred Heart School in Boone.

Nine local district winners shot baskets in the contest for a chance to punch their ticket to the state competition, which will be held March 30. The District Shoot had been held on Feb. 9 at Clarke Community High School, aided by Clarke boys and girls basketball teams and staff.

Each hoopster competed against up to five other district winners in their age category - ranging from ages nine to 13 - with the winner being determined by the best of 25 free throws made.

Many local competitors placed in the Top Three of their division, with nine-year-old Ricky Barnes moving on to the State meet, which will be held at DMACC’s campus in Boone.

Ricky Barnes, aged nine from Murray, will continue on to the Knights of Columbus State Free Throw Competition on March 30. (Contributed photo)

The Knights of Columbus extend their congratulations to all of the competitors.