CCRC Sets Strategy to Continue Forward Momentum

The Clarke County Reservoir Commission is focusing on a series of action items and legislative engagement to keep the project moving forward, in light of recent confusion surrounding federal grants and loans.

On January 27th, a temporary freeze of federal grants and loans was issued. An administrative stay of the freeze was put in place almost immediately, and extended indefinitely, but the uncertainty of federal grant payouts has raised some concerns about the future of the reservoir project.

The Clarke County Reservoir Commission (CCRC) is continuing to work hard, making sure the needed reservoir becomes a reality for the people of Clarke County. As part of the plan to keep the project moving forward, the CCRC is working with Shine Strategies and focusing on a series of action items before grant negotiations start up again in March.

“Despite some confusion surrounding the availability of previously-awarded federal grants, the project is moving forward as planned,” said Dave Beck, Project Manager for the CCRC. “We’re nearing the finish line and are preparing for the next phase of grant negotiations to ensure continued forward progress.”

Here are the CCRC’s Top 3 priorities for legislative engagement:

1. Protect funding for the Watershed Operations and Flood Protection Act (PL-566), and funding for the USDA Rural Development Loan and Grant program.

Public Law 566 (PL-566) allows the USDA to help local communities plan and install watershed protection and flood protection.

The Rural Development Loan and Grant program provides zero-interest loans for certain rural development projects.

2. Explore short term opportunities to provide interim support to the Clarke County water system.

Engage with Gov. Reynolds’s office to ensure access to short-term water shortage remediation funds when she restructures the Iowa Energy Infrastructure Revolving Loan Fund.

Work with the DNR to explore options to access outside water supply pools in emergency situations.

3. Engage with local and federal government officials to protect and advocate for reauthorization of the Farm Bill.

Advocate for reauthorization of the bill (usually occurs every five years) as CCRC will need to access these essential funds before the next reauthorization.

Meet locally with Iowa’s congressional delegation to ensure their support for reauthorization of the bill.

Growth and development in Clarke County is reliant on providing a safe, ample water supply to attract new economic opportunities to the area and to support the needs of the prospective increased population. The CCRC will continue to work with local and federal agencies, to meet new challenges as they arise, and to ensure a sufficient and clean water supply for Clarke County well into the future.

If you have questions or would like additional information about the Clarke County Reservoir Commission or the development of the Clarke County Reservoir, please visit: www.ClarkeCountyReservoir.info or contact CCRC Project Coordinator, Dave Beck at dave.beck@southerniowarcd.org