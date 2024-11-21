Meat, Dairy Shortages Raise Concerns at Clarke Community Schools Food Pantry

Since 2017, the Clarke Community Schools Food Pantry has been supplying food and necessary every-day items for families across the district and our community. With recent price hikes in meat and protein as well as some milk products, the pantry is concerned with meeting the demand for the upcoming holiday season.

“Meat and dairy prices have seen an increase over the past few months,” said Becca Kedley, Communication and Community Relations Director for Clarke Community Schools. “While the Food Bank of Iowa has been a huge supplier of our meat and protein items, we’ve recently seen some restrictions on what we have access to.”

The pantry’s recent partnership with The Food Bank of Iowa as well as other local suppliers has been an integral part of the success in the pantry’s growth. Where over the first two-to-three years the pantry served 25 to 35 families weekly, recent demand has grown to 118 families visiting each week. With numbers like that, the shelves holding higher-demand items like meat and dairy empty quickly.

“We’re in the same situation as pantries across the nation,” said Pantry Leader, Maribel Torres. “We’re lucky to be able to package one meat item per family, per week. But holiday demand is going to be a real challenge.”

Every holiday season the pantry sees an increase in families utilizing their services. From food supplies like hamburger, chicken, milk, bread and other items over the winter months, the pantry works hard to provide for each visitor. But with the shortages, some items are limited in supply or simply not available through their normal partnership channels.

As a solution, the Clarke Community Schools Food Pantry is asking those who would like to support the pantry and make the holidays a little brighter to take steps to help supplement supplies to offset shortages.

“We’re always appreciative of the support our local stores and business community provide,” said Kedley. “Individuals interested in working with them to boost the impact on our local families would be a great place to start.”

The importance of financial support is integral to keeping the pantry running and, equally, the impact on the pantry via bulk grocery and food donations can never be emphasized enough. Kedley said that Osceola’s local Fareway and Hy-Vee stores have been generous in their donations to the pantry and consistently provide supplies each week. Osceola Foods has also been a huge help. Managers at each location have also partnered with local business and individuals who would like to make bulk food donations.

“We’ve spoken to all of the local stores and Osceola foods and let them know of our needs for the pantry,” said Kedley. “Their teams are ready to help with bulk purchases and even shipping if necessary. And with local organizations like 4-H and Clarke County Hospital running their own food drives, the contributions for our extended community is expected to be impacted in a positive way over the holidays.”

Each Tuesday, from 4 to 5 p.m. the Clarke Community Schools Food Pantry serves families across the region, regardless of whether they have students enrolled in the district. More than food and meals, the pantry also has collections of necessities, including diapers, wipes, baby lotion, hygiene products, shampoo, laundry detergent and more for families who may need them. For those who wish to donate, simply contacting Kedley or Torres would be a perfect first step.

The Clarke Schools Food Pantry is located on the east side of the Clarke Community Schools Administration building at 802 One Tribe Dr, Osceola, Iowa 50213.

If you know a family in need or would like more information about the Clarke Schools Food Pantry, please reach out to the Becca Kedley and Maribel Torres through the Clarke Community Schools Administration offices at 802 One Tribe Drive, Osceola, IA 50213, phone: 641-342-4969.