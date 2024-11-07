Clarke students selected for Iowa Opus Honor Choir

Four Clarke students were selected to participate in the 38th annual Opus Honor Choir Festival - Macayla Hicks, Blaze Schiltz, Nolan Shields and Joseph Turpin.

Hicks is a soprano alternate in the ninth grade choir. Schiltz is a tenor in the ninth grade choir. Shields is an alto in the 5/6 grade choir. Turpin is a bass in the ninth grade choir.

Over 2,400 Iowa students were nominated by their choral directors for 720 positions in four Opus Honor Choirs. Final selections were made by way of a recorded audition.

The choir will perform at 4 p.m. on Nov. 21 in the C.Y. Stephens Auditorium at Iowa State University in Ames. The festival is made possible by the Iowa Choral Directors Association.

Mary Pohlmann is the middle and high school choir director at Clarke.