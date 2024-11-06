Clarke County Hospital Partners with Clarke and Murray Schools to Host Student Art Exhibition

Clarke County Hospital has collaborated with Clarke and Murray Community Schools to present a Student Art Exhibition, featuring the creative works of elementary, middle, and high school students from our local communities. This exhibition will be open to the public beginning November 25 and will showcase a variety of imaginative and inspiring pieces. Although the artwork will not be available for purchase, we invite everyone to come and appreciate the incredible talents of our community’s young artists.

The public is invited to attend and meet the artists on opening night, which will be held on November 25, from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Join us for light refreshments and music provided by local student musicians. The Art Exhibition will be open for public viewing from November 25 through December 31, 2024:

Monday – Friday from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

For more information about the Student Art Exhibition, please contact Shannon Harris, Communications Manager at CCH, at (641) 342-5487.