Two students accepted for SCIBA honor band

Two Clarke seventh grade band members were accepted into South Central Iowa Bandmasters Association (SCIBA) Honor Bands. The SCIBA Honor Band Festival will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in the auditorium at Ankeny Centennial High School in Ankeny, Iowa. Students from 75 schools located in the south central portion of Iowa will rehearse together during the afternoon and present a concert for the public in the evening. Each of the three honor bands has approximately 100 participants.

The Kinney Band will perform at 6:30 PM, followed by the Leeper Band at 7:00 PM. The Modlin Band will perform at 7:30 PM. The admission fee for audience members is $3 for adults and $2 for non-participating students.

Josie Turpin, a seventh grade clarinet player, was chosen to participate in the Leeper Band. The Leeper Band is composed of a combination of eighth grade students who auditioned to earn their place, as well as seventh grade students who were nominated by their band directors.

In addition, Ava Surls, a seventh grade clarinet player, was chosen to represent Clarke in the Kinney Band. The Kinney Band consists solely of seventh grade musicians who were nominated by their band directors.

All of these students have been busy preparing their music during their school band lessons for the upcoming concert with the Clarke Seventh and Eighth Grade Band Director, Christie Stortenbecker.