Clarke County Hospital offers Heartsaver First Aid and CPR Class

OSCEOLA – Clarke County Hospital will be offering a Heartsaver First Aid and CPR Class designed for individuals with limited or no medical training. This course trains participants on first aid basics for common first aid emergencies and will be held on November 2 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. in the Nursing Skills Lab at Clarke County Hospital.

The cost of this course is $55 per person, with all proceeds supporting the purchase of CPR training equipment for the hospital. Spaces are limited, and payment must be received by November 2. Credit or debit card payments can be made by calling the Business Office at 641-342-5306.

The deadline to register is October 24 at 4 p.m.

For questions or to register, please contact Abby Silver at (641-342-5427) or via email at asilver@clarkehosp.org