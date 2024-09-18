Clarke football moves to 0-3

The Clarke Indians continue to seek their first win of the season, after losing 85-0 Friday against the Des Moines Christian Lions.

With Clarke set to receive the opening kick, Des Moines Christian’s Grant Dunn kicked off from the 40, with the ball rolling into the end zone for a touchback. Clarke took over at their own 20, with quarterback Ryan Diehl facing immediate pressure that resulted in a sack at the 12. The Indians tried to work their way back up with backup quarterback Kohen Poore coming in for Diehl, but on 4th and 21 at their own nine were forced to kick the ball away. The Lions scored their first touchdown with point after on their drive that started at Clarke’s 48, with a touchdown run up the middle by Jace Fadden.

Another touchback from Dunn against found Clarke struggling against Lion defense, unable to get a first down before having to punt. The punt by Rafael Avalos was fielded by Des Moines Christian’s Tyler Drefke, who returned it for a 45-yard touchdown. A kick from Dunn after widened the score to 14-0 with just under eight minutes left in the quarter. Des Moines Christian would put another 23 on the board, as subsequent touchbacks and one attempted return left Clarke trying to make moves down the field that were ultimately stopped short of firsts.

The second quarter started with Clarke at their 18 on 2nd and 18, with and handoff from Poore to Uriah Fry gaining no yards and an incomplete pass to Brock Nall found Avalos back out to kick. His kick from the 15 bounced at the 35, where it was picked up by Davis Tokheim, who ran it back for a touchdown. Similar to the first quarter, Clarke was unable to move the ball down the field before being forced to kick it away, and the game went into halftime with the Lions leading 51-0.

The third quarter started with a running clock, with several players for the Lions coming in off the bench. Des Moines Christian made work of a quick touchdown and point after, being allowed just one touchdown in the quarter. A kick fielded by Javier Munoz got Clarke to the 27, and the team worked their way to the 40, where on 3rd and 2 a personal foul on Des Moines Christian gave Clarke a first down. They were unable to turn that first down into another, and Avalos came back out to kick.

The fourth quarter saw Des Moines Christian starting at 2 and goal, and a pass to Miles Trenkamp put another six on the board. The Lions continued to shut down the Indian offense, including an interception from Poore that was picked by Conner Doohen. As the clock ran down, the Lions continued to put points on the board by way of openings in Clarke’s defense, to end the contest as Clarke played until time ran out.

The loss to Des Moines Christian moves Clarke to 0-3. They will travel to Centerville (1-2) tomorrow. Historical matchups between the two teams saw Clarke win last year 40-28, and with losses in years 2020 prior with available data.

Stats

Des Moines Christian 37-14-6-28

Clarke 0-0-0-0

Clarke individual stats

RUSHING

Kohen Poore 4-8; Uriah Fry 8-(-2); Brock Nall 2-2; Milad Ibraheem 3-8; Team 17-16

PASSING

Ryan Diehl 2/4-1; Kohen Poore 4/11-15-1 (I)

RECEIVING

Javier Munoz 3-14; 1-(-2); Nall 1-2; Ethan Danely 1-2; Team 6-16

DEFENSE (total-solo-sacks-for loss)

KICK RETURNS

Munoz 1-15; Fry 1-11; Nall 2-15; Jared Perdomo 2-12; Team 6-53

Rafael Avalos 6-187

Des Moines Christian team stats

RUSHING

16-280-6

PASSING

6/6-80-2

RECEIVING

6-80-2

DEFENSE (total-solo-sacks-for loss)

27.5-17-2.5-15.0

INTERCEPTIONS

1-40-1TD

KICKING

13-4-678

KICK RETURNS

2-55

PUNT RETURNS

3-121-3TD