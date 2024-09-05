Man killed in motorcycle crash Friday

A 38-year-old Des Moines man was killed at approximately 12:58 p.m., Friday, Aug. 31 in a single-motorcycle crash on Exit 33, Osceola.

According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, James Paul Qualls was traveling north on Interstate 35 on a 2014 Harley Davidson FLHX Street. Witnesses reported he was passing vehicles at a high rate of speed.

As Qualls took exit 33, he lost control and drove off the roadway and overturned, striking a sign post. Qualls was thrown from his motorcycle into the ditch, while the motorcycle rolled down the embankment and came to rest in the ditch.

Qualls was transported to Clarke County Hospital by the Clarke County EMS where he was pronounced dead.

Multiple agencies responded to the accident to assist.