Local blood drive planned

Des Moines – Get in the game with LifeServe Blood Center this football season and help us score big by donating blood! Just like in football, every player counts – and every donor makes a difference. LifeServe is urgently seeking blood donors to meet the ongoing need of our community.

Did you know someone requires a blood transfusion every 2 seconds? 100% of the blood products needed by your community hospital come from LifeServe blood donors.

Join us at an upcoming neighborhood blood drive and be the MVP your community needs.

Murray Community Blood Drive, 09/12/2024 from 3 - 7 p.m. at 416 Maple Street, Murray.

Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.

