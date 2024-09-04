Local blood drive planned

Des Moines – Get in the game with LifeServe Blood Center this football season and help us score big by donating blood! Just like in football, every player counts – and every donor makes a difference. LifeServe is urgently seeking blood donors to meet the ongoing need of our community.
Did you know someone requires a blood transfusion every 2 seconds? 100% of the blood products needed by your community hospital come from LifeServe blood donors.
Join us at an upcoming neighborhood blood drive and be the MVP your community needs.
- Murray Community Blood Drive, 09/12/2024 from 3 - 7 p.m. at 416 Maple Street, Murray.
Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.