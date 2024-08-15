Olson appointed county attorney

On Aug. 12, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors approved 3-0 the appointment of assistant county attorney Johanna Olson as county attorney; Olson will serve as county attorney until the canvass of the general election, which typically takes place a week after the election.

The supervisors had met on Friday in closed session to interview Olson and one other candidate for the position.

Olson comes to the position to replace former county attorney Adam Ramsey, who resigned in July after almost six years as attorney.

The vacancy left the supervisors with two options to fill the position - 40 days to fill the vacancy by appointment of a person with a valid Iowa law degree and a resident of Clarke County at the time of the appointment, or after the 40 day period an attorney could be hired from within the state of Iowa with a 60 to 90 day employment.

“I’m very pleased - we had two excellent applicants…I think both would have done an excellent job,” said supervisor Dean Robins before giving his support to appoint Olson, citing that he’s been pleased with the work he’s seen her do so far in her capacity as assistant attorney and as interim attorney after Ramsey’s resignation.

Supervisors Randy Dunbar and Austin Taylor agreed.

“I think either one of them could do a good job…I feel like Johanna is probably the best choice,” said Dunbar.

“Overall…I agree with you guys on [the] perspective the county needs to go towards for appointment process for county attorney,” said Taylor.

Olson’s appointment became effective Monday. She has worked as the assistant county attorney since May 6, 2024.