Blood drive planned for Aug. 1

DES MOINES – Local physicians call summertime trauma season. The need for blood rises and the number of blood donations seems to decline creating a scary situation for the community blood supply. All blood donors are being urged to donate as soon as possible.

Someone requires a blood transfusion every 2 seconds. 100% of the blood products needed by your community hospital come from LifeServe blood donors.

Check out an upcoming neighborhood blood drive near you.

Osceola Community Blood Drive, 08/01/2024 from 1:30 pm - 6:00 pm at 1694 IA-152, Osceola.

Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.