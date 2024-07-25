Local lawyers recognized for 50 years of service

In June, a trio of local lawyers were honored for 50 years of service in law by the Iowa State Bar Association (ISBA) - Gary Kimes, Judge John Lloyd and Bob Reynoldson. The three were recognized at the annual ISBA dinner, along with other lawyers from around the state who also achieved the 50-year mark as members of the ISBA.

Kimes

Kimes was born and raised in Clarke County, and resides in Osceola. He attended Iowa State University for his undergrad, joined the military serving in Vietnam, and then attended Drake Law School after returning home from overseas.

It was while he was in Vietnam that Kimes decided to pursue law. He worked for the equivalent of a major general, who had an international law degree and encouraged Kimes to think about pursuing law, so he did.

Kimes practiced law in Osceola for 22 years with Reynoldson & Van Werden LLP, served as Clarke County Attorney, and served 20 years as a judge in the 5th Judicial District 5B. Since retiring from the bench nine years ago, he worked part time as counsel to Norris Law Firm in Leon until his retirement in late June.

In achieving 50 years of service in law, Kimes said he hadn’t really thought much about it.

“I seriously considered it after my service. I was fortunate enough to be accepted to law school...finished up and came here to practice,” said Kimes.

He looks forward to traveling and simply taking it easy for a while in retirement.

Lloyd

Judge John Lloyd was born and raised in Ottumwa. He attended Drake University for his undergrad and Drake Law for his law degree. He practiced for three years in Des Moines before moving to Osceola where he worked at Reynoldson & Van Werden LLP from 1977 until becoming the Clarke County Attorney in 2000. In mid-2002, he was appointed as a District Court Judge, and now works as a senior judge part of time while residing in Des Moines.

Lloyd was a sophomore in high school when he started debating, and thinking about what career would allow him to pursue in-depth research and ideas. Deciding he didn’t have the stomach for medicine, he went into law.

On working in the law field for 50 years, Lloyd didn’t have any inkling that he wouldn’t be doing something law-related. He has enjoyed the practice of law, and the people he has gotten to work with both professionally and as clients.

“[You] walk into something different every day,” said Lloyd. “Even as a senior judge, it gives you a reason to get out of bed, keeps your brain engaged.”

Reynoldson

Reynoldson was born and raised in Osceola. His father, Ward Reynoldson, was a lawyer and later Justice on the Iowa Supreme Court; he further went on to serve as Chief Justice of the Iowa Supreme Court. Reynoldson’s mother, Pat, attended law school while he was in high school. He said in seeing the enjoyment his parents got out of working in law, it seemed like a good profession to go into to be of service to people. Reynoldson attended Iowa Law School for both his undergrad and law degree, and joined his father’s law firm.

Reynoldson’s wife, Elisabeth, is a judge in the 5th Judicial District 5B, and two of their four sons have pursued or are pursuing degrees in law.

Today, Reynoldson continues to practice private law at Reynoldson, Van Werden and McCoy, LLP in Osceola. The firm celebrated their 75th year in practice last year, and Reynoldson is confident in the future of the law firm continuing for many more years to come. The firm is headed up by Reynoldson and Mason T. McCoy, and will be welcoming another lawyer when she finishes her schooling.

“It feels good. I’m really glad to be able to still be doing this. At 50 years service to the profession, and more importantly to my clients,” said Reynoldson.

Kimes, Lloyd and Reynoldson all worked together in Osceola at some point earlier in their careers.