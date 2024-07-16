Ramsey resigns as county attorney

Following the resignation of Clarke County Attorney Adam Ramsey, the Board of Supervisors approved 2-0 on July 8 to fill the vacancy by appointment; supervisor Dean Robins was absent.

The supervisors have 40 days to fill the vacancy following Ramsey’s last day, which is July 12. Applicants must be a resident of Clarke County at the time of the appointment and have a valid Iowa law degree, and will serve until the canvas following the November general election.

If no applicants are found, then an attorney can be hired by the supervisors from within the state of Iowa with a 60 to 90 day employment.

On the general election ballot in November, the County Attorney position will appear as “To Fill a Vacancy.” The political parties within Clarke County may make nominations by conventions for the office. Candidates of non-party affiliations and nominations by petition can file following the general election process. The elected county attorney would serve the remaining two-years left in Ramsey’s term.

Ramsey tendered his resignation June 21 to be effective July 12, as he accepted a job closer to family. He was elected as the Clarke County attorney since 2018, and re-elected to the position in 2022. Assistant county attorney Johanna Olson and the Iowa Attorney General’s office will assist on cases until a replacement is found.