2024 Clarke County Fair Junior Princess candidates

There are seven Clarke County youths in the running for 2024 Clarke County Fair Junior Princess this year; there are no entries for Junior Prince. The winner will be crowned during the queen ceremony on Sunday, July 14 at the Clarke County Fairgrounds Event Center.

Junior princess candidates appear in alphabetical order.

Ernst

Denver Ernst

Denver Ernst is the eight-year-old daughter of Noll and Jolynn Ernst of Woodburn. She will be a third grader this fall. She is active in Whitebreast Clover Kids, piano, and is a participant in the Greater Des Moines Art Show. Denver also participates in softball, dance and tumbling. Her hobbies include reading, and raising and showing sheep.

Lester

Alice Lester

Alice Lester is the seven-year-old daughter of Shandara Beener and Russell Lester of Truro. She just finished the first grade. Alice is active int eh Fremont Feenix Clover Kids and dance. She has volunteered at Meals on Wheels. Alice enjoys dancing, singling, taking her dog for a walk, picking up litter, riding horses and anything art-related.

Miler

Blair Miler

Blair Miler is the daughter of Tony and Jennifer Miler of Osceola. She is seven, and will be in second grade this fall. Blair is part of the 4-H Cooking Club, and is also involved in SCI Energizers gymnastics, Bethel Chapel Church and Pee Wee softball. She enjoys jumping on the trampoline, playing with her cousins and friends, gymnastics and playing Wordle on her mom’s phone.

Miller

Lydia Miller

Lydia Miller is the daughter of Joe and Susannah Miller of Osceola. She just finished the third grade. Lydia is a member of Rec League volleyball and softball, as well as 4-H Clarke County Cooking Club and Clover Kids. She participates in Murray Church of Christ JAM church group, Sunday school, and Studio 201 dance. Lydia loves hanging out with her pets, playing soccer, coloring, crafts and attending her sister and brothers’ activities.

Nold

Lauren Nold

Lauren Nold is the nine-year-old daughter of Chad and Elizabeth Nold of Osceola. She finished the fourth grade this year. Lauren is a member of the Clarke County 4-H Cooking Club, basketball, volleyball, Pee Wee cheerleading, Iowa Junior Limosuin Association and TAG. She also participates in JAM, Crosswalk Kids and Extension Day camps. Lauren’s hobbies are writing to her pen pal, working with her cattle (dairy and beef), clipping heifers, washing sheep, drawing and reading.

Nold

Elizabeth Nold

Madison Nold is the six-year-old daughter of Chad and Elizabeth Nold of Osceola. She will be in first grade this fall. Madison will joining Clover Kids next fall, and joins the 4-H Cooking Club for activities until that time. She enjoys walking heifers, playing Barbies, playing with baby chickens, listening to books and coloring.

Oswald

Haylo Oswald

Haylo Oswald is the daughter of Amanda and Jon Oswald of Murray. She is eight, and just finished the second grade. Haylo is a member of 4-H, softball, piano, soccer, singing and cheerleading. She is involved in making Christmas stockings for the elderly and making meals for the sick. She enjoys singing, playing piano, playing with kittens and playing softball.