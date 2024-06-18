Disaster Recovery Centers Open in Osceola

FEMA is opening Disaster Recovery Centers in Clarke and Polk counties to provide one-on-one help to people affected by severe storms, tornadoes and flooding this spring.

Recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications.

CLARKE COUNTY

Clarke County Annex Building 109 South Main Street Osceola, IA 50213

Open 1-7 p.m. June 17

8 a.m.-7 p.m. June 18-20

POLK COUNTY

Riley Resource Group 4400 E. University Ave. Pleasant Hill, IA 50327 1-7 p.m. June 18

8 a.m.-7 p.m. June 19-21

FEMA funding is available to homeowners and renters for severe storms, tornadoes and flooding that happened May 20-31 in the counties of Adair, Montgomery, Polk and Story. FEMA funding is also available for homeowners and renters in Clarke, Harrison, Mills, Polk, Pottawattamie, Ringgold, Shelby and Union counties for the April 26-27 tornadoes and storms.

To save time, apply online or by phone before visiting a Disaster Recovery Center by:

Visiting DisasterAssistance.gov

Calling FEMA directly at 800-621-FEMA (3362)

Using the FEMA app

All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or with access and functional needs. They are equipped with assistive and adaptive technology such as amplified phones, caption phones, video phones, wheelchair ramps and other resources to help ensure all applicants can access resources.

Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service. For an accessible video on three ways to apply for FEMA assistance, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI.