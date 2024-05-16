Two tornadoes recorded in Clarke County on May 7

Another round of severe weather hit Clarke County in the early hours of May 7, resulting in two tornadoes - one south of Osceola, and one that passed through Woodburn.

According to preliminary reports released by the National Weather Service (NWS), the tornado in Osceola occurred from 12:38 to 12:46 a.m. Its path started southwest of Osceola and traveled northeast, hitting at Arbor Valley Lake before it cross crossed Interstate 35 headed and dissipated along on the southeastern side of town near the new wastewater treatment pant.

NWS rated the tornado as an EF1, with estimated peak wind speeds of 95 to 100 miles per hour. Its path was 6.23 miles long, with a max width of 80 yards.

The tornado that touched down outside of Woodburn near 310th Ave. at 12:53 a.m., and traveled through the town and finishing northeast of town near Idaho St. at approximately 12:55 a.m. The tornado was rated as an EF0, with estimated peak winds of 75 to 80 miles per hour. It had a path length of 2.02 miles, and a max width of 80 yards.

No injuries or deaths to person or animals were reported with either tornado, but property and tree damage was reported.