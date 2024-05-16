Osceola man injured in Decatur County crash

An Osceola man was injured in a two-vehicle crash that killed two in Decatur County on May 10 at about 7:40 p.m.

According to a crash report by the Iowa State Patrol, a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Robin Reaves, 55, of Urbandale was headed northbound on Lineville Road in Decatur County. Reaves had one passenger, 46-year-old Lance Reaves of Lineville.

Robin missed a stop sign at the intersection of Lineville Road and Highway 2, and ran into the passenger side of a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 driven by Levi Merritt, 36, of Osceola.

Neither Robin nor Lance were wearing seatbelts, and were ejected from the vehicle upon impact. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, and transported to the Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office.

Merritt was transported to Decatur County Hospital by Decatur County Ambulance where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries. A 10-year-old male passenger in Merritt’s vehicle was also treated at Decatur County Hospital and later released. Neither Merritt nor his passenger were wearing seatbelts.