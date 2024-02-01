Supervisors award fuel 2024 fuel bid

The Clarke County Board of Supervisors awarded the fuel bid for 2024 to NEW Cooperative, Inc (NEW) at their Jan. 29 board meeting 3-0.

Bids

Two bids were received and opened at the Jan. 22 meeting - one from Agriland, FS, Inc., and one from NEW.

The bid from Agriland had #2 ULSD fuel at $2.674/gallon with premium diesel additive $0.06/gallon and winter additive $0.03/gallon. #1 ULSD fuel was $2.974/gallon with premium diesel additive $0.06/gallon and winter additive $0.03/gallon. Gasohol was bid at $2.156/gallon with $0.03 for additive, and diesel exhaust fluid $2.25/gallon.

The bid from NEW had #2 ULSD fuel at $2.62/gallon with premium diesel additive $0.05/gallon and winter additive included. #1 ULSD fuel was $2.87/gallon with premium diesel additive $0.05/gallon and winter additive not applicable. Gasohol was bid at $2.51/gallon with additive included, and diesel exhaust fluid $2.00/gallon.

It was decided at the Jan. 22 meeting to table awarding of the contract until the following meeting, so that Clarke County Engineer David Carroll had time to look over the bids and run the numbers based on prior usage, to see which bid was the most economical for the county.

“It appears that NEW [Cooperative] would be the apparent low bidder, but I’d like to count the numbers out,” Carroll said at the Jan. 22 meeting.

After looking at the usage numbers from 2021, 2022 and 2023 as well as the contract quantities, Carroll at the Jan. 29 meeting concurred with his earlier assessment that NEW was the lower bidder, and said it would be his recommendation to the supervisors to accept the bid from NEW.