First Interstate Bank participates in Volunteer Day

On Sept. 13, all employees of Osceola’s First Interstate Bank participated in the company-wide sixth annual volunteer day, the second year for the local branch. With all locations closing at noon on Sept. 13, the 10-member team split up and took on two locations - Clarke County Museum and Clarke Elementary School.

At the museum, First Interstate team members helped to paint, organize and with any other projects the museum needed help with. At the elementary school, team members built two tetherball playground equipment pieces. Once the group at the elementary was done, they headed over to the museum to finish helping out.

In a press release from FIB, this year’s focus was, " anchored in combating poverty, hunger and homelessness. However, employees are encouraged to select service projects that cater to the specific needs of their local communities.”

In deciding where to spend the afternoon, Angie Williams, Retail Manager II at First Interstate Bank, said that the team chose based on their own preference, after looking at a list of options in the area before voting.

“The teamwork and camaraderie we feel when volunteering is very powerful. I’m grateful to work for a company that makes giving back a priority,” said Williams.

Last year, the bank volunteered at The Village Early Childhood Center, helping build playground equipment and painting a classroom.

First Interstate’s Volunteer Day is held on the second Wednesday of September every year across its 14 service states, often completing more than 400 projects.

“This day concentrates and magnifies the efforts of our wonderful employees, who give generously to the places where they live and work,” said Kevin Riley, president and CEO of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc., in a press release. “We are honored to celebrate the power of community with our neighbors today…Investing in our communities, whether it be through local sponsorships, donations, volunteer efforts or business development, is what makes us who we are — a full-service community bank. But beyond offering a unique set of products and services, we take pride in being a trusted community partner and neighbor.”