Murray 2023 Homecoming

Murray’s homecoming week begins next week, with a theme this year of “Murray’s Got Game!”

Monday

No school

Home junior high volleyball game v. Mormon Trail starting at 4:30 p.m.

Home high school volleyball games v. Mount Ayr starting at 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Scrabble Day - dress up as something that begins with the same letter as your favorite letter.

Wednesday

Monopoly Day - Dress as the Monopoly man mascot, or in your best business attire.

Thursday

Battleship day: Color War - each grade is assigned a color to wear.

Friday

Spirit Day

Parade begins at 2:30 p.m., with the route to start at the school going east on 3rd Street, turning north on Maple Street, east on 5th Street, south on Grant Street, then west on 2nd Street to end up in front o the school at circle drive.

The homecoming game v. East Union starts at 7 p.m. The king and queen will be crowned during halftime.

Saturday

Homecoming dance from 7 to 10 p.m.

For up to date information, check the Murray School’s website.