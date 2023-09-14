Former OST publisher Samuelson dies

Stanley ‘Stack’ Samuelson, former owner and publisher of Clarke County Publishing, died Sept. 6 at age 97.

Samuelson and wife Jean purchased Clarke County Publishing in 1965 from owners F.L Abbott, Alan Abbott and J.M. Grimes. Prior to Osceola, Samuelson had owned a newspaper in Lyons, Nebraska and also worked as a school teacher.

The Samuelsons operated the Osceola Sentinel, the Osceola Tribune - later combined to be the Osceola Sentinel-Tribune - and The Advertiser until 1989 when they sold the business to Frank and Sally Morlan.

Remembered

Former employee for Samuelson, Carol Brooks, remembered how he offered her a job when her former employer relocated to Des Moines.

“He asked if I could type - this was before computers - and I said yes. He said, ‘can you come to work Monday?’ So I did,” said Brooks. She worked for Samuelson as office manager for the Sentinel and Tribune for about 11 years.

Ed Buesch started his newspaper career as a press operator under Samuelson, and remembers his sense of humor in all situations.

“The things he did were just constant. He always liked to get the newest and greatest of equipment and gadgets. He was a great boss, always treated us like family - we were a part of the family,” said Buesch.

Services

Services will be held for Samuelson on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 1 p.m. at the Osceola United Methodist Church. An obituary for Samuelson can be found on page 3.