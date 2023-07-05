Clarke County Fair Queen, Junior Princess and Junior Prince candidates

The 2023 Clarke County Fair has three candidates for queen, six candidates for junior princess and three candidates for junior prince.

Bios of each candidate are listed in alphabetical order starting with queen, followed by junior princess and then junior prince.

Crowning will take place on Sunday, July 9 at 4 p.m. at the Clarke County Fairgrounds events center. The Clarke County Fair begins on Monday, July 10 and runs through July 17.

Queen candidates

Benda

Kelsey Benda

Kelsey Benda is the 18 year old daughter of Eddie and Carrie Benda of Osceola; she will be a senior this fall at Clarke Community Schools.

Benda’s school activities include student council, color guard, FFA, graduating class secretary, football manager and 4-H. She is a member of the Murray Saddle Club and New Virginia Saddle Club . Awards that Benda has received are the New Virginia Saddle Club Cowgirl Queen, 2023 FFA chapter sweetheart, FFA Greenhand degree, FFA Chapter degree and 2022 horse herdsmanship award.

Hobbies for Benda include riding and showing horses, spending with her family and friends, baking and going on runs.

After high school, Benda plans to attend Kansas State University for pre-veterinary and veterinary school.

Benda will be escorted by Tristen Dunfee, and is sponsored by the Osceola Big Chief FFA

Selsor

Breanna Selsor

Breanna Selsor of Osceola is the daughter of Shane and Paula Selsor. She is 19, and attends Iowa State University.

In high school, Selsor was a reporter for FFA, 4-H vice-president, participated in softball and golf, and served as captain of the volleyball team. In college, she is a member of Agricultural Communicators of Tomorrow, publicity co-chair for Sigma Alpha Professional Agricultural Sorority, serves as club treasurer for the National Agri-Marketing Association and competes on the Collegiate Competitive Marketing Team. Community activities that Selsor is involved in include being a member of the Clarke County Organization of Philanthropic Services, volunteer for a variety of ag-related activities in the classroom that included teaching youth at the Blank Park Zoo about ear tags, reading agriculture-related books and creating small ag-related activities, and working with youth in general to encourage their love and learning of agriculture. Awards that Selsor has received are being crowned the 2021 Clarke County Fair Princess, FFA State degree, Iowa State University Dean’s list for fall of 2022 and spring 2023, WHO Reporter award and College Aggies Online Excellence Award.

For hobbies, Selsor enjoys golfing, spending time with family and friends, traveling, baking, hunting, being outdoors, and playing fetch with her dogs.

Selsor graduated from Clarke Community Schools in 2022 with an Associates of Liberal Arts degree from Southwestern Community College, and just completed her first year at Iowa State University where she is studying Agricultural Communications. She currently works for the Iowa Turkey Federation as a communications intern. She is also working part-time for the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Agricultural and Natural Resource Communications Department as the editorial and design intern. Selsor looks forward to continuing her education at Iowa State University and developing skills through hands-on experience.

Selsor will be escorted by Hunter Garrett, and is sponsored by Countryside Trash Pick-up.

Smith

Kierstin Smith

Kierstin Smith is 16 year old daughter of Carrie Smith of Osceola. She attends Clarke Community High School.

Smith’s activities include being involved in the musical, musical theater large group, choir, marching band, jazz band, concert band and F.O.R. Club. Her other activities are involvement in 4-H. Awards that Smith has received are ‘To Make the Best Better’ and being on the 4-H state council.

Smith enjoys art, listening to music, taking pictures, walking her dogs and helping younger 4-Hers with their projects. She volunteers with Clover Kids Club, and has mentored three different Clover Kids within the rabbit and poultry building.

Smith will be escorted by Drew Hiatt, and is sponsored by Birkett Behavioral Therapy.

Junior Princess candidates

Ernst

Denver Ernst

Denver Ernst is the seven year old daughter of Noll and Jolynn Ernst of Woodburn. She just finished the first grade.

Denver is a member of the White Breast Clover Kids. She is involved with Innovative Dance Midwest, Indianola Tumbling Center and PeeWee softball. Her hobbies include showing sheep and playing the piano.

Flaherty

Hannah Flaherty

Hannah Flaherty is the daughter of Brian and Sarah Flaherty of Murray. She is eight, and just completed second grade.

Hannah is part of the Clarke County Cooking Club, coach pitch ball and soccer. She is also a Christ’sWay Church member and attends JAM (Jesus and Me) vacation Bible school. Her hobbies are monkey bars, baking, playing with kittens and doing art activities.

Miler

Blair Miler

Blair Miler is the six year old daughter of Tony and Jennifer Miler of Osceola. She just finished kindergarten.

Blair is a member of the 4-H Cooking Club and helps with the Elementary Ag Club. She dances at Studio 201, plays fall soccer, t-ball, is active at Bethel Chapel Church and helps the Clarke County Cattlemen. Hobbies for Blair are playing outside, jumping on the trampoline, art projects, gymnastics and being in the garden.

Miller

Lydia Miller

Lydia Miller is the daughter of Joe and Susannah Miller of Osceola. She is eight and just finished second grade.

Lydia is involved with the 4-H Cooking Club. She participates in Little League, soccer, dances, is a concessions helper, attends Sunday school and JAM (Jesus and Me). Her hobbies are playing with kittens, showing sheep and playing with dolls.

Oswald

Haylo Oswald

Haylo Oswald is the seven year old daughter of Jon and Amanda Oswald of Murray. She just finished first grade.

Haylo is in 4-H Clover Kids, coach pitch, soccer and takes singing lessons. She also attends vacation Bible school and ISU day camps. Her hobbies are helping with farm chores, playing with kittens and farm animals, playing sports and playing with her brother, Hayz.

Sorter

Delaney Sorter

Delaney Sorter of Murray is the daughter of Ashley and Dylan Craig and Cole Sorter. She is eight, and just completed second grade.

Delaney is involved in Cooking Club, Little League, gymnastics, soccer and Girl Scouts. She is also part of the Lemonade Stand Squad. Hobbies for Delaney include shooting with Dylan, archery, shopping, candy, rabbits, lambs, arts and crafts, sewing and cooking.

Junior Prince candidates

Robins

Ellis Robins

Ellis Robins is the six year old son of Kyle and Lauren Robins of Murray. He just finished kindergarten.

Ellis is in Clover Kids, STEM at school, and was crown bearer at Murray’s homecoming. He also participates in t-ball, soccer, and JAM. Ellis’ hobbies are drawing, painting and playing video games.

Shoemate

Connor Shoemate

Connor Shoemate is the son of Daniel and Alaina Shoemate of New Virginia. He is seven, and just finished first grade.

Connor is involved in I-35 wrestling and KW Hustlers 4-H. His hobbies are soccer, football and wrestling.

Spidle

Jack Spidle

Jack Spidle of Osceola is the eight year old son of Danyelle Jackson and Colter Spidle. He just completed third grade.

Jack is involved with bowling and Clarke County Clover Kids. He loves to read. Hobbies include bowling, reading, kayaking and fishing.