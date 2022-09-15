Board of health increase to 7 members

The board of supervisors approved increasing the number of members on the Clarke County Board of Health from five to seven at the supervisor meeting on Sept. 7.

Iowa Code, Chapter 137.105, establishes a district board of health to be appointed by county supervisors with at least five members and with a majority of members considered a quorum. A quorum is the minimum number of members needed at a meeting in order to be able to vote and make decisions; a meeting can still be held without a quorum.

The supervisors said that increasing the number of board members will help with being able to hold quorums at meetings going forward.

The board of supervisors moved to appoint Tom Bahls to fill the

position on the board that had been vacated by the resignation of Terri Johnston; Bahls will finish out Johnston’s term.

Brain Crawford and Paula McClaflin were appointed to fill the two new seats, both effective immediately. Each term is for three years.

Bahls, Crawford, and McClaflin will join current board of health members Jan Pack (2022 Chairperson), Lorie Cannon, Teresa Jackson, and Austin Taylor.