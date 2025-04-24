April 24-30, 2025 meal site menu

April 24: Shredded pork, bbq sauce, scalloped potatoes, baked beans, hamburger bun, pineapple tidbits.

April 25: Liver & onions or beef patty, onion gravy, whipped potatoes, mixed vegetables, whole wheat bread, chocolate crunch bar, margarine.

April 28: Western omelet, oven roasted potatoes, biscuit, sausage gravy, orange juice.

April 29: Lasagna casserole, tossed salad, brussel sprouts, garlic breadstick, apple crisp, italian dressing.

April 30: Honey mustard chicken, green peas, coleslaw, cornbread, hot spiced peaches, margarine.

*menu subject to change without notice. To reserve or cancel a meal, call Richard by 9 a.m. the day prior at 712-890-9412. Meal time is noon.