March 27-April 3 meal site menu

Mar. 27: Sweet & sour chicken, stir fry vegetables, fried rice, fortune cookie, mandarin oranges.
Mar. 28: Potato crusted pollock, scalloped potatoes, stewed tomatoes, multi-grain bread, pudding, tartar sauce, margarine.
Mar. 31: Country fried steak dinner, country gravy, whipped potatoes, whole kernel corn, multi-grain bread, pudding, margarine.
Apr. 1: Beef patty, hamburger bun, sliced onion, au gratin potatoes, baked beans, fresh seasonal fruit, ketchup & mustard.
Apr. 2: Chicken supreme w/gravy, baked sweet potato, green beans, whole wheat bread, lemon bar, margarine.
Apr. 3: Goulash, green peas, tossed salad, whole wheat bread, hot sliced peaches, thousand island dressing, margarine.
*menu subject to change without notice.