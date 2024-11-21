Nov. 21-28 meal site menu

Nov. 21: Beef stroganoff, broccoli, wheat bread, mixed fruit crisp, margarine.
Nov. 22: Cheeseburger, pickle slices, baked beans, oven roasted potatoes, chocolate crunch bar, ketchup/mustard.
Nov. 25: Cheese omelet, hashbrown casserole, blueberry muffin, orange juice, host spiced apples.
Nov. 26: Pineapple glazed ham, mashed sweet potatoes, mixed green salad, whole wheat bread, fruit crisp, french dressing, margarine.
Nov. 27 Thanksgiving meal: Turkey w/gravy, whipped potatoes, stuffing, green beans, dinner roll, pumpkin pie w/whipped topping, margarine.
Nov. 28: Closed.