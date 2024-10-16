Oct. 17-24 meal site menu

Oct. 17: Bbq rib sandwich, macaroni & cheese, cowboy caviar, hot pineapple tidbits.
Oct. 18: Baked chicken w/gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, cookie, margarine.
Oct. 21: Turkey w/gravy, whipped potatoes, mixed vegetables, multi-grain bread, pudding margarine.
Oct. 22: Chili, baked potato, corn, cornbread, lemon bar, margarine (2), sour cream.
Oct. 23: Pineapple glazed ham, mashed sweet potatoes, mixed green salad, whole wheat bread, fruit crisp, french dressing, margarine.
Oct. 24: Meatloaf w/tomato gravy, whipped potatoes, broccoli w/cheese, dinner roll, cookie, margarine.
*menu subject to change without notice