May 30-June 5 meal site menu

May 30: Beef goulash, tossed salad, brussel sprouts, blueberry crisp, beverage mix, 1000 island dressing.

May 31: Breaded chicken patty, oven roasted potatoes, broccoli, hamburger bun, fluffy fruit salad, beverage mix, mayonnaise.

June 3: Ham & white beans, glazed carrots, cornbread, ambrosia pudding, beverage mix, margarine.

June 4: Chicken tetrazzini, zucchini & tomatoes, green beans, baked cookie, whole wheat bread, beverage mix, margarine.

June 5: Taco meat, shredded cheese, lettuce & tomato (c), pinto beans, whole kernel corn (h), tortilla chips (c), flour tortilla (h), chewy peanut butter bar, beverage mix, taco sauce & sour cream.

*menu subject to change without notice