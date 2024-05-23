May 23-30 meal site menu

May 23: Potato crusted pollock, cabbage, cheesy whipped potatoes, multi-grain bread, cherry cheesecake square, beverage mix, tartar sauce.
May 24 Memorial Day: Chili dog, shredded cheese, baked beans, oven roasted potatoes, hot dog bun, chocolate cake, white frosting, beverage mix.
May 27: Closed.
May 28: Meatballs w/gravy, whipped potatoes, green peas, multi-grain bread, fresh seasonal fruit, beverage mix, margarine.
May 29: Chicken berry & almond salad, marinated carrots, waverly crackers, ranch dressing, oreo brownie, beverage mix.
May 30: Beef goulash, tossed salad, brussel sprouts, blueberry crisp, beverage mix, 1000 island dressing.
*menu subject to change without notice.