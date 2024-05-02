May 2-9 meal site menu

May 2: Lasagna casserole, tossed salad, italian vegetable blend, garlic breadstick, hot cinnamon applesauce, beverage mix, italian dressing.

May 3: Taco meat, shredded cheese, lettuce & tomato (c), pinto beans, whole kernel corn (h), tortilla chips (c), flour tortilla (h), chewy peanut butter bar, beverage mix, taco sauce & sour cream.

May 6: Hamburger patty, oven roasted potatoes, baked beans, hamburger bun, fresh seasonal fruit, beverage mix, ketchup, mustard.

May 7: Chicken & rice casserole, green beans, whole wheat bread, pineapple crisp, beverage mix, margarine.

May 8: Roast beef w/gravy, whipped potatoes, green peas w/onion, dinner roll, frosting w/sprinkles, birthday cake, beverage mix, margarine.

May 9: Chicken fettuccine alfredo, stewed tomatoes, tossed salad, peach cobbler, garlic breadstick, beverage mix, french dressing, margarine.

*menu subject to change without notice.