Contact Us - Osceola

Shaw Media is an exciting mix of strengths, which forms an agile, industry-leading media company. We are high functioning, employee oriented and - above all else - committed to our communities and clients.

We are proud to be the third oldest, continuously owned and operated family media company in the nation. Our legacy of success dates back more than 166 years to 1851. That long track record of success has been due to our talented group of over 550 employees who put their very best into Shaw Media’s award-winning daily and weekly print and online publications located in Illinois and Iowa. Our history of success continues.

The pedigree of Shaw Media reads like a fascinating lesson in American history - involving documented Mayflower ancestry and government office in the Plymouth colonies; a daring, orphaned 14 year-old pony express rider turned printer/newspaper editor; the founding of the early Republican party; partnership with no less than Abraham Lincoln; and a determined businesswoman blazing professional trails in the early 1900s. It’s a story characterized by tenacity, drive, and vision - the same qualities that still define Shaw Media today.

