Murray takes win in 5 extra innings

EARLHAM – The Murray Mustangs opened up their summer season with a 4-2 win over Earlham that went into quintuple innings last Tuesday.

With no scores in the first two innings, Murray’s Brayden LeMastres made the first run of the game on a wild pitch that was answered by Earlham’s Jackson Koberg to tie the game 1-1, with a run by Sam Romero in the top of the fourth to give Murray a 2-1 lead.

A run by Earlham in the bottom of the fifth tied the game, and no runs in the sixth or seventh inning sent the game into extra innings. It took until the fifth extra inning for both AJ Clarke and Wyatt Patton to each score to secure the win.

The Mustangs had three runs were batted-in off hits by Patton, Ayden Lamb and Trevor Eckels. The team had five hits make it to first base (two by Patton and one each by Clarke, Lamb and Eckels), two to second base (Patton and Lamb) and one triple hit by LaMastres. Up to bat 44 times, the Mustangs had 21 strikeouts and one run on error.

The win put Murray at 1-0 to start their season.