Clarke baseball start 0-1

Clarke baseball started off their season with a close 15-11 loss at home May 21 to East Union.

The Indians took a 4-1 lead at the end of the first inning and with no runs in the second allowed the Eagles just one run. The visitors found their wings in the third inning, as they put up nine runs to the Indians’ two to take an 11-8 advantage. The Indians rallied back to come within two points in the fifth inning, but were unable to hold the Eagles down in the final two innings.

Bryce Giza and Grant Fry scored two runs each for Clarke, with Joey Turpin, Cole Jacobsen, Peyton Lynn, Casey Wade, Jacob Kephas, Josiah Long and Nolan Redman making one run each. With 30 times at bat, the Indians had nine total hits for seven to first base and two to second, including six walks and three hit by pitchers. The home team had 10 runs batted in and struck out 12 times. Running bases, Clarke had five stolen bases of seven attempts.

In the field, the team had 21 total put outs, nine of which came from Turpin, who logged one throw-out stealing.

Kephas pitched four innings with a total of 16 opponents at bat and made 65 pitches. He allowed four hits, two runs, one error, five walks, one hit batter and four strikeouts. Jacobsen pitched two innings against seven opponents and threw 54 times. He allowed three hits, seven runs, had seven errors, six walks, three hit batters and one strikeout. Jonathan Galvez pitched for one inning against six opponents. He allowed three hits, six runs and two walks, had six errors, one hit batter and two strikeouts.

The Indians ended their first week 0-1.