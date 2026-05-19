Mustangs run at BGC meet

MOUNT AYR – Amongst a plethora of other schools, the Murray Lady Mustangs placed ninth with 33 points and the Mustangs fifth with 66.5 points at the Bluegrass Conference Meet.

Medalists for the girls were in the discus. Maliya Berry placed second with a throw of 104-09 and Keirsten Klein third with 94-06.

Grant Flaherty placed first in the boys 1600-meter with a time of 5:18.93. In the high jump, Seth McMurry jumped for second with a height of 5-08, a personal best, followed by AJ Clarke in third with a true tie of 5-06. Finishing in third was Bentley Smith with a personal best of 12:11.63 in the 3200m and the 800m sprint medley team of Grady Mongar, Ayden Lamb, Jaxon Darby and Eli Clarke placed third with a time of 1:51.11.

Results

Girls

100m

14. Alex Clark 15.32

28. Victoria Johnson 17.21, SB

100m hurdles

5. Sierra Cleghorn 18.19

11. Marlee Busick 20.11, PB

200m

20. Maryssa McMurry 31.94, PB

800m

5. Aylah Miller 2:48.69, SB

11. Amaria Oswald 3:05.91

1500m

7. Lilly Wright 6:20.78, PB

Discus

2. Berry 104-09

3. Klein 94-06

4. Karina Romero 91-03

Long jump

8. Wright 12-11.50

Shot put

4. Klein 30-09.50

7. Romero 30-02.50

11. Berry 29-04.50

800 sprint medley

9. 2:23.56

4x100m relay

8. 57.38, SB

4x200m relay

9. 2:13.13

Boys

100m

6. Keaton Brammer 12.10, PB

24. Kenric Anderson 13.54

200m

11. Sam Romero 25.06, PB

12. McMurry 25.13, PB

400m hurdles

5. Tucker Burkhart 1:07.75

800m

13. Brenden Klein 2:51.94, PB

16. Brayden Klein 3:06.43, PB

1600m

1. Flaherty, 5:18.93, PB

6. Jehu Smith 5:42.53, PB

3200m

3. Smith 12:11.63, PB

Discus

7. Wyatt Patton 110-03

17. Trevor Eckels 78-08

25. Logan Pate 64-06

High jump

2. McMurry 5-08, PB

3. AJ Clarke 5-06

5. Elijah Clarke 5-06, PB

Long jump

6. Romero 16-04.50

Shot put

12. Mongar 34-03.50, PB

14. Eckels 34-01

19. Brock Heaberlin 31-02.50, PB

800 sprint medley

3. 1:51.11

4x100m relay

4. 47.63

4x200m relay

5. 1:39.35, SB

4x400m relay

6. 4:04.64, SB

Distance medley

5. 4:24.63