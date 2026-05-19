Drowning claims lives of two girls

WOODBURN — Friday evening, a pair of sisters were found drowned in a deep pool formed at the convergence of White Breast Creek and South White Breast Creek south of Woodburn.

According to the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, the girls, aged 10 and 7, were reported missing around 6:15 p.m. Foul play is not expected.

The sudden accident has found the community surrounding the Mathes family in support as parents Zach and Marti navigate the world without their youngest daughters Hadley and Laytn.

A Gofundme was started by the girls’ grandma Lawra Mathes, saying “Their world has been turned upside down, and the pain they are feeling is beyond words. As they navigate this heartbreaking time, they are surrounded by family and friends who want to help in any way possible. The funds raised through this campaign will go directly toward funeral expenses for their beloved daughters. This support will help ease the financial burden so Zachary and Marti can focus on grieving and honoring the memories of their girls. Every donation, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference as they try to find strength and healing.”

The account sits at more than $25,000 as of Tuesday morning and it isn’t the only way people are showing their support.

Local restaurants are donating proceeds and tips to the family, churches are accepting contributions and more than a dozen people have scheduled to drop off a meal to the family through Meal Train.

A visitation for the girls will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola with services at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 18 at Murray Schools. The family requests everyone to wear bright colors.

The girls were students at Murray Elementary School, Hadley in fourth grade and Latyn in first, and the district has provided support resources for any students who are struggling.

Tuesday morning, the students were notified of the deaths and were able to ask any questions. Green Hills AEA staff was on site to support students and staff as needed.

“We suggest you talk with your child about this loss if you think it is appropriate and respond to any questions that arise,” the district wrote in an email to parents. “It is important to remember that grief reactions vary greatly among individuals.”

Counseling services were also made available at Clarke Schools for those who needed them.

In addition to documents on helping children cope with loss and grief and addressing grief in children, the following resources were made available.

Clarke County Hospital

Behavioral Health & Counseling

Osceola

641-342-2128

www.clarkehosp.org/services/behavioral-health

Infinity Health

Osceola

641-342-9000

weareinfinityhealth.org

Children & Families of Iowa

Offers telehealth therapy services

515-697-7916

cfiowa.org/services/mental-health-therapy/

Every Step

Free grief support groups

everystep.org/grief-loss

Your Life Iowa

24/7 Crisis Support

Call: 855-581-8111

Text: 855-895-8398

www.yourlifeiowa.org