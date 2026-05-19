From wheels to wings

The Osceola Municipal Airport will once again host its annual fly-in from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 6.

This year’s event will feature three modes of transportation — planes, trains and automobiles — offering a lighthearted nod to the classic film “Planes, Trains and Automobiles,” with activities, displays and games for all ages.

A variety of aircraft will fly in and be on display for spectators, including locally based planes and others arriving from across the region. Rescue and law enforcement aircraft may also be in attendance.

The Des Moines Experimental Aircraft Association chapter will be providing airplane rides for children 8-17 with the Young Eagles Program, with parent’s consent.

A car show will feature local show cars and Jeeps, and is open to all types. Participants are welcome to bring vehicles to display, with no entry fee. Rescue, law enforcement and service vehicles, along with their crews, are also invited to attend.

The Iowa Central Modular Railroad will present model train exhibits inside the terminal building, featuring multiple scales and detailed scenery.

A pancake breakfast will be served from 8 to 10 a.m. by the Boy Scouts, and the Osceola Flyers aviators club will be grilling up lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission is free, and there is no fee to display cars or aircraft. The model railroad exhibits are also free to view.

The public is invited to attend this family-friendly event. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and enjoy the day.