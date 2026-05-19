Creston papers transition to new owner

After 80 years with Shaw Media, the Creston News Advertiser and its sister papers the Osceola Sentinel-Tribune, Adair County Free Press, Fontanelle Observer and The Weekly are now under a new owner.

J. Louis “Louie” Mullen, owner of Harlan Publishing, assumed ownership effective May 1. Mullen owns more than 40 newspapers across multiple states including Newton News and Adair News.

“With our business expanding elsewhere, we wanted to ensure a great future for our products in the Creston region. We believe Louie Mullen and his commitment to journalism and business in local communities will be a great fit,” Shaw Media CEO Don Bricker said.

General Manager Craig Mittag said he is confident the transition will be a benefit for the organization.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to continue serving our readers with high-quality products,” he said. “This is an exciting time for all of us.”

Shaw Media, then Shaw Newspapers, purchased the Osceola Sentinel-Tribune and The Advertiser in August 2006 from Frank and Sally Morlan, who had owned the business since 1989.