Clarke hosts SCC meet

Hosts of the South Central Coed Conference track meet last Tuesday, two Clarke girls events walked away with gold medals with several outstanding performances made by other athletes.

Junior Victoria Rosales set a personal best in the 200-meter dash and took first with a time of 27.47, 0.23 seconds faster than the second-place finisher. Also placing first with a season best time of 1:12.04 was the girls shuttle hurdle relay team of Finley Cooper, Josie Moore, Miah Graves and Carly Savage. In the 100m hurdles, Cooper picked up third with a personal best time of 16.84.

On the boys’ side, Urijah Fry placed second in the 110m hurdles with a personal best time of 15.45. The shuttle hurdle relay team of Dante Muselman, Levi White, Lincoln Hill and Fry ran a season best time of 1:05.45 for second place and the 4x100m team (Jaxson Page, Gavin Page, Bowen Page, Fry) picked up third with a time of 46.14.

Results

Girls

Team scores: Chariton 133, Davis Co. 132.5, Albia 103.5, Centerville 97, EBF 85, Knoxville 81, Clarke 56, Cardinal 45

100m

5. Rosales 13.39

14. Beatriz Muza Ramos 14.81, PB

100m hurdles

3. Cooper 16.84, PB

4. Moore 17.22, SB

200m

1. Rosales 27.47, PB

400m

13. Hadasa Munoz 1:18.68

14. Daniella Landeros 1:19.98

800m

12. Natalie McGaw 3:00.09

1500m

8. Izzy Hay 5:51.23

12. Parker Truitt 6:41.65

Discus

13. Ahnyka Hewlett 70-00

14. Klaire Blackford 68-08

Long jump

8. Graves 13-09.00

Shot put

8. Blackford 28-06.50, PB

14. Hewlett 24-11.00

800 sprint medley

8. 2:21.54

4x100m relay

4. 54.93

4x200m relay

4. 2:00.64

4x100m shuttle hurdle

1. 1:12.04, SB

4x400m relay

8. 5:00.07, SB

4x800m relay

4. 12:00.13, SB

Distance medley

8. 5:38.98

Boys

Team scores: Chariton 153, Knoxville 137, Davis Co. 111, Cardinal 81.5, Albia 79.5, Centerville 70.5, EBF 69, Clarke 38.5

100m

11. Gavin 12.10, PB

13. Joey Turpin 12.45

110m hurdles

2. Fry 15.45, PB

7. Muselman 17.73, PB

200m

12. Jaxon 25.40

13. Azahel Herrera 25.87

400m

9. Jacob Barajas 58.05, PB

12. Cooper Taylor 1:00.11

400m hurdles

12. White 1:08.41

13. Muselman 1:09.16

800m

10. Elian Mercado 2:26.26, PB

1600m

12. Joseph DeVore 5:46.67

13. Teagan Sullivan 5:51.49, PB

3200m

12. Jul Zamarripa Comtreras 13:37.70

Discus

10. Sawyer Shields 109-05, PB

11. Angel Torres 107

High jump

7. Jayce Stowers 5-02

Long jump

10. Fry 17-04.50

11. Hill 16-09

Shot put

7. Torres 36-01

8. Shields 35-11, PB

800 sprint medley

7. 1:45.92

4x100m relay

3. 46.14

4x200m relay

8. 1:43.08

Shuttle hurdle

2. 1:05.45, SB

4x400m relay

7. 3:52.53

4x800m relay

6. 10:02.45, SB

Distance medley

7. 4:23.63