Murray runs at Afton

Murray track got their season off to a start last Monday at Afton in the Eagle Invitational with the boys team placing fifth of eight teams with 61 points and the girls sixth of 10 teams with 38 points.

AJ Clarke took first in the high jump with a height of 5-10. The boys relay teams of 4x100m (Nolan Gannon, Sam Romero, Keegan Chew, Keaton Brammer), 4x200m (Ayden Lamb, Chew, Gannon, Brammer), shuttle hurdle (Seth McMurry, Lamb, Jaxon Darby, Bentley Smith) and 4x800m (Brenden Klein, Tucker Burkhart, Jehu Smith, Grant Flaherty) all took third.

At Lenox last Tuesday, the boys took fifth with 66 points and the girls sixth with 44 points. There, AJ won the high jump with a height of 5-06 followed by McMurry in second with 5-06. The boys 800 sprint medley and 4x800m relays placed second and third went to the boys distance medley. Anderson placed third in the 400m with 1:07.87.

The girls had several third-place finishes: Aylah Miller in the 200m with a time of 30.39, Amaria Oswald in the 400m with 1:18.17, Maliya Berry in discus with 89-01, Keirsten Klein in shot put with 31-01.75 and the shuttle hurdle.

The Mustangs fielders finished off their week at Leon Thursday. The girls placed 14th with 12 points and the boys eighth with 48 points.

Berry took first in the discus with a throw of 107-07.

On the boys’ side, Gannon took third in the 100m with a time of 12.00 and Clarke third in the high jump with 5-06. The 4x100m relay team placed third with a time of 47.38.

Afton results

Boys team scores – 1. Bedford, 158; 2. CAM, 119; 3. Lenox, 91; 4. East Union, 81; 5. Murray, 61; 6. Moravia, 55; 7. Mormon Trail, 8. 8. Seymour, 7.

100m

5. Gannon, 11.96

6. Brammer, 12.11

16. Anderson, 13.81

200m

7. Elijah Clarke, 26.46

10. Grady Mongar, 27.10

13. Anderson, 28.24

400m

4. AJ, 59.08

9. Brenden, 1:18.09

400m hurdles

7. McMurry, 1:05.27

10. Smith, 1:13.81

800m

6. Flaherty, 2:34.68

11. Brayden Klein, 3:12.80

1600m

9. Brayden, 7:39.74

Discus

11. Wyatt Patton, 110-06

17. Brock Heaberlin, 75-06

High jump

1. AJ, 5-10

5. McMurry, 5-04

Long jump

4. Chew, 17-10

5. Romero, 17-03

Shot put

11. Trevor Eckels, 36-02

12. Patton, 35-08

800 sprint medley

4. 1:47.13

4x100m relay

3. 47.62

4x200m relay

3. 1:41.07

Shuttle hurdle

3. 1:19.56

4x400m relay

4. 4:14.91

4x800m relay

3. 10:38.22

Distance medley

5. 4:46.91

Girls team scores – 1. CAM, 108; 2. Bedford, 93; 3. East Union, 91; 4. Moravia, 90; 5. Lenox, 54; 6. Murray, 38; 7. Diagonal, 23; 8. Mormon Trail, 22; 9. Madrid, 20; 10. Seymour, 14.

100m

7. Alex Clark, 15.43

100m hurdles

4. Sierra Cleghorn, 17.70

200m

9. Maryssa McMurry, 32.74

400m

4. Miller, 1:10.80

400m hurdles

4. Cleghorn, 1:25.68

800m

5. Miller, 2:53.31

9. Oswald, 3:20.72

1500m

4. Lilly Wright, 6:48.39

Discus

5. Berry, 96-07

6. Klein, 94-10

Long jump

6. Wright, 13-06

Shot put

5. Klein, 30-10.50

10. Karina Romero, 27-09.50

800 sprint medley

4. 2:10.60

4x100m relay

5. 1:05.41

4x200m relay

5. 2:14.96

4x400m relay

4. 4:59.35

Distance medley

5. 5:50.67