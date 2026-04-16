Braver Angels meeting to be held Saturday

Concerned citizens, you are invited to the April 18 Braver Angels South Central Iowa Alliance gathering, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, at the Winterset Public Library (123 N. 2nd St.) or via Zoom. Hear affirmative and negative speakers from a recent national Braver Angels debate on President Trump’s role in advancing peace abroad. This is an opportunity to see how Braver Angels invites the free expression of differing views while maintaining respectful interchanges.

For more information or to request the Zoom link, email amurr@braverangels.org.