Clarke hosts solo/ensemble contest

Congratulations to Clarke High School musicians for all the hard work they put into performing and hosting a state contest at the end of March! Clarke hosted the Class 3A State IHSMA Solo/Ensemble Contest for instrumental and vocal students on Saturday, March 28. Students from across Iowa came to Osceola to perform for feedback and ratings given by four judges. Clarke students received 16 Division I ratings (superior) and 10 Division II ratings (excellent) throughout the day. This is a big accomplishment for our students!
Division I ratings
Dylan Struble - bassoon solo
Emma Arnold - clarinet solo
Addison Franklin - clarinet solo
Aryanna Hewlett - clarinet solo
Olivia Vargas - clarinet solo
Luke Wade - alto sax solo
Mallory Tidman - bari sax solo
Easton Brokaw - tuba solo
Natalie McGaw - xylophone solo
Casey and Luke Wade - saxophone duet
Easton Brokaw - vocal solo
Macayla Hicks - vocal solo
Elian Mercado Llamas - vocal solo
Zenoah Miller - vocal solo
Jordan Murphy - vocal solo
Chamber Choir - madrigal
Division II ratings
Naomi Medrano - bass clarinet solo
Jack Voss - alto sax solo
Casey Wade - alto sax solo
Macayla Hicks - trumpet solo
Ivan Greif - snare drum solo
Arrianna Parrish-Day and Neo Mora - woodwind duet
Addison Franklin and Naomi Medrano - clarinet duet
Leah Flowers - vocal solo
Serenity Anderson and Alexis McDole - vocal duet
Chamber Choir - small choir
It takes many workers to host and keep an event like this running smoothly all day long.
Thank you to Kelly Winter for being onsite all day and listening to many of the Clarke students throughout the day. Thank you to the Clarke Band Boosters for providing a concession stand all day. Thank you to Christie Stortenbecker and Tanya Hardy for running the contest office and posting ratings. Thank you to Cait Iseneker, Bri Pohlmann and Chase Wood-Wagoner for helping where needed. Thank you to the parents, students and janitorial staff who helped set up Friday night, worked during the day on Saturday and reset all the classrooms after the contest Saturday so everything was ready for standardized testing first thing Monday morning.
We appreciate all the help and support given by and shown to these students.
The high school band is under the direction of Karina Kelso and the high school choir directed by Mary Pohlmann.