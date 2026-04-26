More than just books

In the 2010 book ‘The Librarian’s Book of Lists,’ author George Eberhart defined the a library as “... a collection of resources in a variety of formats that is (1) organized by information professionals or other experts who (2) provide convenient physical, digital, bibliographic or intellectual access and (3) offer targeted services and programs (4) with the mission of educating, informing or entertaining a variety of audiences (5) and the goal of stimulating individual learning and advancing society as a whole.”

As libraries around the nation celebrate National Library Week this week, Clarke County librarians are taking the time to remind the public why libraries are an invaluable asset.

“It’s a community service where the resources are available for free to the public,” Osceola Public Library Director Francis Acland said. “Library cards are free, and you can save money by reading library books.”

Beyond reading, Acland said libraries offer resources for general education, promote childhood literacy and learning that doesn’t involve a screen, and promote a sense of culture within a community.

“They help open the world to lots of people,” he said. With books outside of fiction - including nonfiction books, self-help manuals, how-tos and more - libraries go beyond just an entertainment value. “[You] can expand your knowledge with all topics,” Acland said.

“They have so much information,” Murray Library Director Taylor Wilson said. “If you open a book, you will read… and send your imagination in different spots.”

Wilson said reading can also be helpful as a relaxation tool.

Public libraries, such as in Osceola and Murray, offer a variety of community programming each month that cater to many ages and interests and summer reading programs. Not only are the programs free learning opportunities for the public, but also a way for people to get out of the house, socialize with others and maybe make some new friends.

Fast facts about Osceola Public Library. (graphic Candra Brooks)

As it wouldn’t be practical for smaller libraries to carry every single book, by use of an Interlibrary Loan, Acland said they are able to get most any book a person would request by borrowing it from another Iowa library.

OPL also offers meeting spaces, a free seed library where people can check out seeds to grow foods or flowers, a free Ancestry.com subscription to be used at the library, many genealogical resources and public computers.

The Murray Public Library offers two meeting spaces, public computers, resources for homeschooling, monthly programs, research materials including on Murray history. Their website offers up-to-date information on current library offerings, and patrons can now see what books are available in the library

“Libraries are an excellent public institution valuable to any community,” Acland said.

Both Acland and Wilson noted the great support the libraries receive from their home cities and the communities.

The Osceola Public Library is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday.

To see a calendar of events, sign up for the library’s newsletter and more, visit: www.osceolapl.org.

Fast facts about Murray Public Library. (graphic Candra Brooks)

The Murray Public Library is open on an alternate basis 12 to 6 p.m. Monday and Friday or 12 to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. Visit their website, murraypubliclibrary.weebly.com, for the monthly calendar and to sign up for their newsletter.

A note from the chair

The American Library Association’s 2026 honorary chair Mychal Threets released the following statement about National Library Week and this year’s theme of “Find Your Joy”:

“I love libraries enthusiastically every week! To serve as Honorary Chair for National Library Week takes that enthusiasm to a whole new level. Celebrating libraries, thanking library workers [and] visiting libraries is how I find my joy. There are so many library kids and library grown-ups who have yet to fully embrace their library joy, and I am so excited for them! When they enter the world of libraries and stories, I am confident they will find not only their library joy but their courage to believe in their own story and maybe even share it with others.”